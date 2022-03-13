Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Arconic worth $35,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $24.08 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

