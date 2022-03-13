ArdCoin (ARDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $86.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

