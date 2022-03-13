Ardor Price Up 1.2% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $186.94 million and $4.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00181903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00360152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions. Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them. What are the advantages of Ardor? All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

