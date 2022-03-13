Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.