Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.
ARNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 373,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
