Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ARES opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group.

