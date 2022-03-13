Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $71.25 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.