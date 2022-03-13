Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.00 Million

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report $532.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $546.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $19,168,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

