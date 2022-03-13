ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.28 or 0.06555115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,911.36 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041421 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

