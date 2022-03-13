Arion (ARION) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $47,699.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,663,046 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

