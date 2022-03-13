Ark (ARK) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $113.06 million and $1.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,683,871 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

