Arqma (ARQ) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $319,955.57 and approximately $3,660.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,833.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.79 or 0.06652258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00269637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.38 or 0.00741096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00465125 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00411176 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,666,809 coins and its circulating supply is 12,622,265 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.