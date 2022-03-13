Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,629 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $78,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,949 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. 624,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.