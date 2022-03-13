Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in February

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.36 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

