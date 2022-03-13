Arweave 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.00 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $30.58 or 0.00079962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $40.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

