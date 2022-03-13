Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ashland Global worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after purchasing an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

