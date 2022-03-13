Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

