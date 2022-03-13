Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

AZPN stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $144.97. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

