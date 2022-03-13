Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 692,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.42 on Friday. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.