Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 692,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.42 on Friday. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

ASRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

