Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $57.41 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

