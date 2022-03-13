Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

AGO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. 466,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,157. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 996.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,020,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $17,565,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

