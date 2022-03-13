Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 3.8% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 883,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

