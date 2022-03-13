Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,739 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACAHU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

