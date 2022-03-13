Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.57 Million

Analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will announce $164.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.54 million to $166.11 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $168.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $677.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $689.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $737.54 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $740.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AUB opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

