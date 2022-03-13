Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2,073.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $246.39 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

