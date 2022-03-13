AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AtriCure worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 661,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of ATRC opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

