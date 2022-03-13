AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T remained flat at $$23.19 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.