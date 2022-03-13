Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Up 73.6% in February

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 134,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

