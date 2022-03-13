AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.03. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$26.80 and a 12-month high of C$59.26.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

