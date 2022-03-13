AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACQ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.03. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$26.80 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market cap of C$813.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

