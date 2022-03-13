Autonio (NIOX) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $51,962.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

