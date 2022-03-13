Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Down 41.1% in February

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 13th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of AATC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.
Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.
