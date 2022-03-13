Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.