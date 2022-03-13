Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Lifted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

AVEM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 403,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,102. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.03 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.