Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 277,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 107,973 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

