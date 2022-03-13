AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

AVDX stock opened at 7.24 on Friday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.88 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 10.69.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

