Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.64 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.