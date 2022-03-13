Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

