Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 301,744 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.