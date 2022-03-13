Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $55,528.91 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $55,528.91 and $45,098.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

Axe's official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

