AXPR Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $115,809.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00105186 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.