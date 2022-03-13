B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 821 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

