B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $588.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

