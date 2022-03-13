BaaSid Market Cap Hits $7.58 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $236,723.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00105293 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.