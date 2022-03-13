BaaSid Reaches Market Cap of $7.53 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $124,630.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00105207 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

