BABB (BAX) Price Up 8.8% This Week

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One BABB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BABB has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $248,946.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BABB has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BABB

BABB (BAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BABB is getbabb.com . The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

BABB Coin Trading

