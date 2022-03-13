Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 602,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,190. Bam Bam Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

