Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 602,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,190. Bam Bam Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bam Bam Resources (NPEZF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.