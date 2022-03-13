BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,247 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of BancFirst worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

