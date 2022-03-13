Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in February

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco BPM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

