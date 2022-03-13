Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 258,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

