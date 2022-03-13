Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,413 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

